Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BK. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE BK opened at $44.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.37. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 81,728 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.