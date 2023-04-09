Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on United Airlines Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for United Airlines in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.91. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $8.70 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.60) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Redburn Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.97.

United Airlines stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day moving average is $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. United Airlines has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $55.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Capital International Investors bought a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $351,299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 247.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,025,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in United Airlines by 1,613.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,695,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,233 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter worth $115,175,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $61,857,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $996,945.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

