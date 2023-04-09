Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,174 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 1.5% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $99.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.24 and a 200-day moving average of $98.22. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $133.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $182.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

