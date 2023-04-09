JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) Shares Purchased by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 469,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,378 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $21,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 319.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $376,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

JAGG stock opened at $47.37 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.62 and its 200-day moving average is $46.18.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.