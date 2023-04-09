JTC’s (JTC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of JTC (LON:JTC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 860 ($10.68) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JTC. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of JTC in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 880 ($10.93) price target on shares of JTC in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of LON:JTC opened at GBX 711.50 ($8.84) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.05. JTC has a 12 month low of GBX 563 ($6.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 860 ($10.68). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 710.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 731.01. The firm has a market cap of £1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14,230.00 and a beta of 0.44.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

