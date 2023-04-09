Kadant Inc. (KAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Kadant has increased its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Kadant has a payout ratio of 12.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kadant to earn $9.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $191.77 on Friday. Kadant has a 1-year low of $154.19 and a 1-year high of $221.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kadant will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 780 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total transaction of $159,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,843 shares in the company, valued at $377,999.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total value of $159,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,843 shares in the company, valued at $377,999.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $274,641.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,427,283.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,780 shares of company stock worth $1,179,960. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Kadant by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 3.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Kadant by 2.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Kadant by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Kadant by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KAI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

