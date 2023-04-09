Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) PT Lowered to $9.00

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kearny Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Compass Point raised Kearny Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Kearny Financial stock opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83. Kearny Financial has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $13.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.20 million. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 18.76%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

In other news, Director John J. Mazur, Jr. bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $52,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 221,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,792.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kearny Financial news, Director John J. Mazur, Jr. bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $52,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 221,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,792.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Regan purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $40,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,036.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $940,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 20,722 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,554 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 39,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 103,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of Kearny Bank. Its services include deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

