Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target to $58.00

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Axos Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.50.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

AX stock opened at $37.09 on Thursday. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average of $42.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Insider Activity at Axos Financial

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $228.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 514,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,715,365.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $718,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,689 shares in the company, valued at $25,137,849.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 514,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,715,365.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axos Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,565,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,197,000 after buying an additional 75,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Axos Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,477,000 after acquiring an additional 80,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Axos Financial by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,899,000 after acquiring an additional 142,385 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Axos Financial by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,293,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,645,000 after purchasing an additional 146,293 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,977,000 after purchasing an additional 26,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.