Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Price Target to $22.00

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CVBF. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.82. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $29.25.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 41.69%. The company had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,718,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,742,000 after buying an additional 2,353,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CVB Financial by 24.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,689,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CVB Financial by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,960 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,578,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,560,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,226,000 after purchasing an additional 885,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

