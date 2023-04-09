Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Price Target to $23.00

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average is $24.07. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $26.72.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $245.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 39.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $638,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,398.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Bancorp.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 20.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 721,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after buying an additional 120,596 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,001,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,262,000 after purchasing an additional 243,860 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial Bancorp.

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.