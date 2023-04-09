Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Price Target to $17.00

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Flushing Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC opened at $14.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Flushing Financial has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $46.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Insider Transactions at Flushing Financial

In other Flushing Financial news, Director Louis C. Grassi purchased 2,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 108,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,932.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Louis C. Grassi bought 2,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 108,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,932.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 7,136 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $139,080.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,231.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Flushing Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIC. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter worth $465,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 283,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 80,101 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loans, U.S.

