Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Price Target to $12.00

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hope Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $236.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.70 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 28.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,602.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,720,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,954,000 after acquiring an additional 105,803 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,455,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,128,000 after purchasing an additional 41,364 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,271,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,961,000 after buying an additional 1,206,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,779,000 after buying an additional 469,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,128,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,694,000 after buying an additional 706,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp



Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

