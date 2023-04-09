Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target to $27.00

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.20.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of LOB opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.80 and its 200-day moving average is $31.49. Live Oak Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $51.87.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $104.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $3,114,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,455,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 16,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 54,336 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

