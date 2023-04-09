Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Price Target to $69.00

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2023

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCBGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $63.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Up 6.5 %

Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $29.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Metropolitan Bank has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $104.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCBGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $70.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.29 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 20.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott Lublin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $116,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,185.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Lublin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $116,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,185.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Greg Sigrist bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.97 per share, for a total transaction of $35,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,896.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 22,517 shares of company stock worth $553,701. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Metropolitan Bank

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 69.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47,653 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 105,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 66,098 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 74,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423 shares during the period. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

About Metropolitan Bank

(Get Rating)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals. The company was founded by Mark R. DeFazio in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.