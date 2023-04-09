Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Price Target to $69.00

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $63.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $29.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Metropolitan Bank has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $104.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $70.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.29 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 20.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Lublin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $116,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,185.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Lublin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $116,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,185.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Greg Sigrist bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.97 per share, for a total transaction of $35,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,896.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 22,517 shares of company stock worth $553,701. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 69.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47,653 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 105,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 66,098 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 74,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423 shares during the period. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals. The company was founded by Mark R. DeFazio in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

