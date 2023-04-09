Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Price Target to $40.00

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on National Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

National Bank Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $32.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.11. National Bank has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

National Bank Announces Dividend

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $110.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.16 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that National Bank will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,327,697.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in National Bank by 358.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in National Bank by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in National Bank by 2,677.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Bank by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 27.9% during the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

