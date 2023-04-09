Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Price Target to $26.00

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $17.66 on Thursday. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average of $21.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.89.

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $134.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.75 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, VP Steven James Tsimbinos acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.12 per share, with a total value of $44,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Steven James Tsimbinos acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.12 per share, for a total transaction of $44,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy bought 3,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.93 per share, for a total transaction of $79,890.99. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,890.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,643 shares of company stock worth $146,121 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 3,381.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 234.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,365 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 9.3% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 8,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

