Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Price Target to $19.00

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ONB. StockNews.com lowered Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $13.90 on Thursday. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $622.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old National Bancorp news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 9,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $165,217.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 204,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,271.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Old National Bancorp news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $895,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 290,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,248.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 9,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $165,217.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 204,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,271.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,308 shares of company stock worth $1,510,217 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Old National Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 253,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 12,299 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 54.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $280,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 49,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 28,475 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 35,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

