Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Price Target to $25.00

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Provident Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Provident Financial Services Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE PFS opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.95. Provident Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $132.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.70 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 31.71%. Equities analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 40.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Provident Financial Services

In other news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $59,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,713 shares in the company, valued at $207,979.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Provident Financial Services news, CEO George Lista purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $30,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,069.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $59,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,979.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,351,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $265,617,000 after buying an additional 70,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,217,716 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $160,245,000 after purchasing an additional 124,787 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,730,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $122,395,000 after buying an additional 150,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,523,000 after buying an additional 52,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,950,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,662,000 after buying an additional 130,664 shares during the period. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

