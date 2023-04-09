Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Price Target to $19.00

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

RBB Bancorp Stock Performance

RBB Bancorp stock opened at $14.19 on Thursday. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $269.13 million, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

RBB Bancorp Increases Dividend

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.50 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 33.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBB Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 1,572.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,262 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 91,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 20,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 17.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, SBA 7A and 504 loans, mortgage loans, trade finance, and a range of depository accounts.

