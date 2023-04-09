Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Price Target to $14.50

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.21.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 1.7 %

VLY stock opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $11.34. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $13.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $518.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.56 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Marc J. Lenner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $54,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,813.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,707,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,039,000 after buying an additional 507,740 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,720,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,348,000 after buying an additional 332,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,600,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,696 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,826,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,817,000 after buying an additional 948,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,624 shares in the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.