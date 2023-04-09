Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $94.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $110.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Hovde Group upgraded Wintrust Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.82.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

WTFC stock opened at $71.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $57.48 and a 52 week high of $98.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.13.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.37). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $550.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Insider Activity at Wintrust Financial

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.31 per share, with a total value of $520,501.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,252.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Stories

