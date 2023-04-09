Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $38.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZION. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $29.39 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $228,357.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,102.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth approximately $739,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after purchasing an additional 70,761 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 55,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

