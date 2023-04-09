Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Price Target to $16.00

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FULT. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Fulton Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.83.

Fulton Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $18.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.72.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $284.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.36 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 12.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $156,345.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $156,345.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George W. Hodges sold 6,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $112,659.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,492.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fulton Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 455.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

