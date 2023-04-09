Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Target Price to $45.00

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $17.45 on Thursday. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $48.14. The stock has a market cap of $551.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $142.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.85 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 24.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu purchased 45,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,843,886. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu purchased 45,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,843,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel K. Rothermel acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,723.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Customers Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. The firm also provides banking products such as loans and deposits to businesses and consumers through its branches, limited production, and administrative offices. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Reading, PA.

