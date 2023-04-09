Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Target Price to $13.00

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FMNB. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Farmers National Banc in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.
Farmers National Banc Stock Performance
Shares of FMNB opened at $11.87 on Thursday. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $449.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.81.
Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Neil J. Kaback bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $25,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,597 shares in the company, valued at $314,595.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Neil J. Kaback bought 2,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $25,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,595.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Carney purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,460.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 20,206 shares of company stock valued at $260,929 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmers National Banc
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMNB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 177.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 2,536.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the third quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.
Farmers National Banc Company Profile
Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, engaged in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through following segments: Bank and Trust. The Bank segment consists of commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and commercial, mortgage and installment loans.
