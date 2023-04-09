Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Target Price to $15.00

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut First of Long Island from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First of Long Island in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

First of Long Island Price Performance

Shares of FLIC opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average is $17.35. First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13.

First of Long Island Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First of Long Island

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First of Long Island by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 1,262.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First of Long Island by 2,165.3% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in First of Long Island by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First of Long Island during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First of Long Island

(Get Rating)

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

