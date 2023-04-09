Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Target Price to $26.00

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PPBI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $23.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $37.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.03.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $238.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.25 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 10.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $634,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,133,243.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $36,739,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $29,132,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,733,000 after purchasing an additional 452,218 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 37.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,453,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,005,000 after purchasing an additional 394,072 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,609,000 after buying an additional 366,905 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Featured Stories

