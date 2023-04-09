Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Target Price to $17.00

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

PCB Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCB opened at $13.58 on Thursday. PCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $22.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $195.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $26.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PCB Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at PCB Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other news, Director Haeyoung Cho bought 2,580 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.04 per share, with a total value of $43,963.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Haeyoung Cho purchased 2,580 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.04 per share, for a total transaction of $43,963.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sarah Jun sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $405,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,635.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,305 shares of company stock valued at $294,633 over the last three months. 24.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PCB Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCB. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 59.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 351,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 130,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 208.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 91,045 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 178,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 79,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 324.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 74,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. 50.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

