Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Target Price to $31.50

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $34.00 to $31.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UNTY. TheStreet cut shares of Unity Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Unity Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ UNTY opened at $22.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Unity Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Unity Bancorp Increases Dividend

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.07). Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 35.35%. The company had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. Analysts predict that Unity Bancorp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $47,871.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,855. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $47,871.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,365 shares in the company, valued at $387,855. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wayne Courtright sold 3,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $96,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,907 shares of company stock worth $928,355 in the last 90 days. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Unity Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $103,000. River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Unity Bancorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 950,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,990,000 after purchasing an additional 56,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

Featured Stories

