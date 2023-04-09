Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Target Price to $55.00

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WABC. StockNews.com cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of WABC opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.61. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $40.54 and a 52 week high of $63.86.

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $79.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.64 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 220.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

