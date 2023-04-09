Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Target Price to $60.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

NYSE WAL opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.32. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $86.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $701.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 14.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,830.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

