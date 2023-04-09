Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $443.41

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 443.41 ($5.51) and traded as high as GBX 479 ($5.95). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 465 ($5.77), with a volume of 53,427 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Kenmare Resources from GBX 780 ($9.69) to GBX 760 ($9.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Kenmare Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £440.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 474.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 443.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28.

Kenmare Resources Increases Dividend

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.23%. This is a boost from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Kenmare Resources’s payout ratio is presently 2,601.16%.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

