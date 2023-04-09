Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Shares Up 0.7%

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.89 and last traded at $35.64. Approximately 8,511,689 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 7,709,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.12.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.