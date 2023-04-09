Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Shares Up 0.7%

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.89 and last traded at $35.64. Approximately 8,511,689 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 7,709,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.12.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.
