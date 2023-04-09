Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,671.01

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,671.01 ($33.17) and traded as low as GBX 2,546 ($31.62). Keywords Studios shares last traded at GBX 2,600 ($32.29), with a volume of 162,231 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KWS shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,200 ($39.74) to GBX 3,300 ($40.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,280 ($40.74) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Keywords Studios Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,817.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,673.25. The company has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Keywords Studios Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.77. Keywords Studios’s payout ratio is 384.62%.

In other news, insider Charlotta Ginman-Jones acquired 700 shares of Keywords Studios stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,880 ($35.77) per share, for a total transaction of £20,160 ($25,037.26). Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

About Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

