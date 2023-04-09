Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,671.01

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,671.01 ($33.17) and traded as low as GBX 2,546 ($31.62). Keywords Studios shares last traded at GBX 2,600 ($32.29), with a volume of 162,231 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KWS shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,200 ($39.74) to GBX 3,300 ($40.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,280 ($40.74) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.
Keywords Studios Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,817.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,673.25. The company has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01.
Keywords Studios Increases Dividend
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Charlotta Ginman-Jones acquired 700 shares of Keywords Studios stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,880 ($35.77) per share, for a total transaction of £20,160 ($25,037.26). Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.
About Keywords Studios
Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.
