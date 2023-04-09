Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.67

Shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.67 and traded as low as $1.20. Kingstone Companies shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 11,290 shares changing hands.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.45 to $1.60 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Kingstone Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KINS. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 150,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 48,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

