KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,810 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $826,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in shares of KLA by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 10,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in KLA by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 34,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,313,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $374.66 on Friday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $429.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $387.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.85. The firm has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.42.

Insider Activity

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,984,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,348. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.