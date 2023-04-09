KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Cut to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $435.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of KLA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of KLA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered KLA from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $402.42.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $374.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $387.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. KLA has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $429.46.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,425 shares of company stock worth $6,763,348 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of KLA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of KLA by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,926 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $572,224,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in KLA by 82.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $857,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,653 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 26.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,425,000 after purchasing an additional 543,345 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of KLA by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,492,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,340,000 after buying an additional 298,731 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.