Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives $29.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Kohl’s to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of KSS opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. Kohl’s has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $61.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.35, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average of $28.00.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($3.54). Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -444.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kohl’s

In other Kohl’s news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury bought 92,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,627.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 8.8% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 109,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 8,903 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 97,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 1,697,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,852,000 after purchasing an additional 908,838 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,209,000. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

(Get Rating)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.