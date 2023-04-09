L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Position Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $10,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

LHX stock opened at $197.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.40. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.73 and a 12-month high of $264.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 83.36%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

