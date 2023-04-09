Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Price Target Cut to $74.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Lakeland Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $60.04 on Thursday. Lakeland Financial has a one year low of $59.16 and a one year high of $83.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.12). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $85.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lakeland Financial

In other news, Director Steven D. Ross sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Steven D. Ross sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Scott Welch acquired 16,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,100.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 168,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,824,009.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,351 shares of company stock valued at $514,609 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 27.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,484,000 after purchasing an additional 280,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,768,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,111,000 after buying an additional 181,199 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after buying an additional 136,145 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,953,000 after acquiring an additional 128,992 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 167,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after acquiring an additional 115,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

