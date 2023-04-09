Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Ball by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ball Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $52.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $89.89. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.46.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BALL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.31.

About Ball

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

