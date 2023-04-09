Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,786 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,785,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $404,460,000 after purchasing an additional 159,680 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,170,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,989,000 after purchasing an additional 267,770 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,275,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,130,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,945,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,812,000 after buying an additional 110,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.69.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $132.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $96.71 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The stock has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.64.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.01%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.