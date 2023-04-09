Latitude Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,854 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1,192.2% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 92,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,006,000 after acquiring an additional 85,172 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on IBM. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.2 %

IBM opened at $130.50 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Stories

