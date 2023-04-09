Latitude Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Latitude Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 489.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,449,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10,443.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,663,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,380,000 after buying an additional 2,637,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,575 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,934,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,943,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $90,157,000. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $90.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.17. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $104.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KGI Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Stories

