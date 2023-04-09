Latitude Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.8% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 156,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 29,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 12,816 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 38.8% in the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 119,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $4.94 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 53.41%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on HBI. TheStreet downgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.30.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

