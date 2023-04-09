Latitude Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Latitude Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,560 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,852 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $411.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $309.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $452.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $404.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.