Latitude Advisors LLC Sells 256 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Latitude Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $96.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.67. The stock has a market cap of $212.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $96.56.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 21.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.63.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

