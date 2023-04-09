Latitude Advisors LLC Takes Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,893,000 after acquiring an additional 51,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 18.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.91) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.27.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TotalEnergies stock opened at $62.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $155.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $63.88 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.543 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.10%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

