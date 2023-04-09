Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.92

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.92 and traded as low as $23.35. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at $23.35, with a volume of 143 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRCDF. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.91.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.