Lead Edge Growth Opportunities (NASDAQ:LEGA) Shares Up 0.2%

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $10.22. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 237,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lead Edge Growth Opportunities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEGA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities by 19.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About Lead Edge Growth Opportunities

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities with software, Internet, and technology-enabled companies.

